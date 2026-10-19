Delays at more than 100 Alberta polling stations push back referendum results. Live updates here.

CTV News is your Alberta Referendum headquarters. Live results. Expert analysis. Everything you need to know is here.
Voting is now underway in the Alberta referendum as people head to the polls to answer 10 questions, including whether the province should stay in Canada or have another vote to separate.
More than one million people have already voted via mail-in ballots and advance voting. Polls were originally scheduled to stay open until 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET but Elections Alberta says some polls will stay open until 10 p.m. MT / 12 a.m. ET because of delays earlier in the day.
The first five questions ask about immigrants to Alberta and their access to health care, education and citizenship.
The next four ask about Alberta’s constitutional and judicial power in the country.
The final question asks if the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on separating.
Elections Alberta will begin to count mail-in ballots and advance votes at 5 p.m. local time, and it will begin to announce results when polls close.
Results for Question 10, or the separation question, are expected to be announced between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Elections Alberta said.
- Only on CTVNews.ca: Real-time data. Interactive live maps. Every question. Every result. As soon as polls close.
From first ballot to final count, CTV News is tracking every referendum question with live results, verified facts, real-time updates, expert analysis and reporting from communities across Alberta. Follow along as the numbers roll in and the province’s decisions take shape. Alberta decides. CTV News delivers.
The latest results, developments and analysis.
Voters disappointed by delays
More than 100 polls opened late: Elections Alberta
Locations that were delayed opening will stay open later to accommodate voters, the agency said.
Elections Alberta said its results website cannot be updated until the last voting location is closed at 10 p.m. MT/12 a.m. ET.
More information and a full list of affected polls will be posted on the Elections Alberta website.
‘Looking for someone to blame’: Alberta NDP leader
“In Alberta, the whole economy is boom and bust. It’s always been like that,” Opposition leader Naheed Nenshi told CTV Power Play’s Vassy Kapelos on Monday.
“Every other premier of Alberta has managed to handle those up and down cycles. Even when I was mayor of Calgary, we had to do that without scapegoating immigrants for the challenges in the health care and education system,” he said.
Nenshi called the nine questions on the referendum that weren’t about separation “dog whistles.”
“Denying refugee children the right to public education would not make classrooms any smaller, it would not improve public education for anyone else,” he said.
He added that restricting public health-care access for international students and workers wouldn’t help the “crisis” in waiting rooms.
“It’s just looking for someone to blame,” he said.
“What I think Albertans are looking for is a government that gets down to work, fixing classrooms, fixing emergency rooms, without just looking for someone to blame.”
Albertans could deny referendum results: analyst
More than 100 polls opened late: Elections Alberta
‘Playing with fire’: Former deputy premier
“This referendum comes at the worst time possible, compliments of Premier Danielle Smith,” Thomas Lukaszuk, who founded the Forever Canadian petition, told CTV News Channel on Monday.
Lukaszuk said Ottawa has heard Alberta’s grievances and is working to strengthen the relationship. Prime Minister Mark Carney has visited Alberta more during the last 18 months than the last two prime ministers did combined, he said.
“Your message has already been sent,” he said to those who wanted to use their vote to signal grievances with Ottawa.
“Be careful because you’re also sending a message to investors at a time when we need a lot of investment in this province for some of the major nation-building projects that are being announced,” he said.
“We’re playing with fire, because we saw what happens with sending messages through a ballot during Brexit.”
Albertans ‘frustrated’ over separation debate: former premier
“I think Albertans are frustrated that we’ve been dragged into this situation,” she said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday.
Notley added that most Albertans understand the uncertainties caused by the situation, including the ones that affect business in the province.
She also noted that the situation has caused an unnecessary division among people.
“A strong majority of Albertans are proud Canadians and want to remain in Canada,” she said.
The former premier said it is the same case in most other Canadian provinces.
Notley blamed “a dysfunctional governing party and a premier that has done everything she can to enable this question,” for Alberta’s current situation.
Smith's referendum vote ironic: leader
"I was surprised when she took an adversarial position against the independence movement, which was a large portion of her base, and then began to kind of actively campaign against the independence movement," Tanya Clemens, co-chair of "Let Alberta Decide,” said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday.
"I believe that a leader of that level especially should stay neutral and wait for a mandate from the people, which is what the referendum delivers.”
Although Smith had urged Albertans to support the other nine questions on the referendum ballot, she said she voted for the province to stay in Canada last week and encouraged others to follow suit.
Clemens said there’s “irony” in Smith’s actions, noting that the movement was trying to empower Smith to "have leverage and negotiating strength" in talks with Ottawa.
Separatists and federalists united against Smith
Speaking to CTV News Channel on Monday, Brent Rathgeber, a federalist who co-manages the Forever Canadian petition, said Smith’s referendum has united separatists and federalists against her.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a clear decisive winner or loser,” he said. “I know the premier very much wants a ‘Yes’ mandate with respect to those nine questions, I think she’ll be disappointed.”
He called Smith “too clever by half.”
“She thought that she could give the separatists this referendum, allow them a safety valve, blow off some steam, it would lose and that she would maintain their confidence, but it's backfired on her.”
Smith has managed to do something Rathgeber thought was “unthinkable” a year ago, he explained.
“She’s united separatists and federalists, like myself, in unity with respect to wanting somebody different in the premier’s chair.”
Next steps for the separatist movement?
Kenney said the various separatist organizations have never “really agreed on a particular approach, strategy or message” and could therefore take different paths after the decision.
“I am concerned that if there is such a thing as moderate separatists, the folks who are more plugged into political reality, (they) will say, ‘OK, we had our shot, this is over, let's move on, let's fight for a stronger Alberta and Canada,’” he told CTV News Channel on Monday.
However, Kenney says “hardcore” separatists, including groups like the Alberta Prosperity Project, will likely not “let down.”
He says the Alberta Prosperity Project will continue the debate at the United Conservative Party convention in November, where it has a motion to turn the party into an officially separatist party.
Calgarians stress importance of voting
"[But] they shouldn't have called an extra election and paid more money for us to get these questions answered. If you want those questions answered, it should have been done at the same time that perhaps we were voting for a new premier."
Some mail-in voters hitting polls
What will the vote look like?
Albertans are “looking at what’s actually on the table,” said Tom Mulcair, CTV News' political commentator.
They see the referendum as a debate about breaking up Canada, rather than a political “message,” he added.
Mulcair said that the message from senior political leaders who want a “no” vote “went through.”
“The more votes expressed against this very bad idea, the better it is,” he told CTV News Channel on Monday.
However, he warned against dismissing pro-separatists, based on past experience.
“Be careful with language. Show respect,” he said. “It has to do with grievances of the past.”
Carney addresses Parliament following CFB Wainwright tragedy
On referendum day, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa to address the House of Commons following the tragedy at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, saying it “touches every corner of our nation.”
A fire left four Canadian Armed Forces members dead and dozens more wounded over the weekend.
Carney made the remarks Monday morning after MPs observed a moment of silence.
“These were sons, brothers, partners, friends, young men with bright futures who chose to serve our country and who died in that cause,” Carney said. “We will honour them always.”
“When people see the maple leaf on the sleeve, they see hope and they get help,” he also said. “The soldiers who were training at Wainwright on Saturday belong to that proud tradition.”
Carney said 50 investigators are on the ground working alongside the RCMP to determine the cause of the fire. He said the ministers of national defence and emergency management are also in Alberta to co-ordinate with their provincial counterparts.
“I would like to thank (Alberta) Premier (Danielle) Smith and the government of Alberta for their seamless partnership,” Carney said. “Alberta's health workers are carrying an enormous load with extraordinary dedication, professionalism, and skill.”
The House has adjourned for the rest of the day to mark the tragedy.
Spencer Van Dyk, CTVNews.ca, Journalist
Separating not an ‘effective’ strategy: economist
Trevor Tombe says the economic and fiscal frustrations of Albertans have fuelled the desire for separation, however, separating is likely to create more obstacles for the province.
“Alberta leaving Confederation is not something that would actually improve Alberta's economy or finances,” Tombe told CTV News Channel on Monday.
While the province may appear to gain money by keeping taxes that currently go to Ottawa, Tombe says the additional costs of operating as an independent country could wipe out those savings.
Tombe cited the conundrum of whether Alberta will use its own currency or adopt the Canadian dollar, as well as how trade to the U.S. and the rest of Canada will affect Alberta's economy.
“Setting up a new national border between Alberta and what are now other provinces of Canada would add friction and costs to a lot of those trade transactions,” Tombe said.
Polls open, some with queues
Dozens of people were in line to vote at St. Albert United Church northwest of Edmonton at 8:45 a.m. Those queued up told CTV News Edmonton their mail-in ballot was not received in time, they are not computer savvy, or that they tried to vote at advance polls but the lines were too long.
Final federal campaign pushes
How did Alberta get here?
Sending a 'message' to Ottawa?
Using the separation question to send a “message” to Ottawa about Albertans’ frustrations is “very dangerous,” an Alberta anti-separatist said.
If that’s what some Albertans are trying to do, Thomas Lukaszuk, founder of pro-unity group Forever Canadian, told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday that “it has already been heard.”
“But keep in mind that you’re also sending that very same message to investors, to the capital that Alberta needs so badly to build the pipelines and refineries that we need,” he said.
“The message is don’t invest in Alberta because we are unstable at this point.”
Referendum is ‘utter nonsense’: First Nations chief
“To have a referendum is utter nonsense,” Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday.
He said he hasn’t seen any outreach from anyone on what the aftermath could look like.
“It’s been talk. It’s been rhetoric,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything tangible that would benefit anyone.”
Sunshine suggested focusing a referendum on issues with "serious impacts," such as health care, education and data centres.
“Yet, we get a lot of questions on immigrants,” he said.
“... It’s just a smokescreen.”
Effect of Carney’s election win?
“There’s a partisan element to it,” said Duane Bratt, political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday.
“Separatism tends to be stronger when the Liberals are in office” in Ottawa, he said.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has also acted more sympathetically towards the movement than her predecessors, he added.
“Other premiers would fight Ottawa ... but no one would have made the legal changes necessary for the separatist movement like Danielle Smith has.”