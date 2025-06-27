The old Boblo Island dock in Amherstburg was scheduled to be demolished this week, but there’s been no activity at the site.

CTV News has learned the project is now delayed until next Wednesday.

The dock once provided ferry passenger service heading to and from the former boblo island amusement park, but has since fallen into unsafe disrepair.

In September 2024, the town received word that the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) had secured funding to remove the dock and move forward with the tending process.

The DFO owns the dock on the Detroit River along Front Road South, which has fallen into a state of disrepair and is in danger of collapsing into the river.

The town has been asking the federal government since 2016 to take action to remove the structure, citing its condition and the potential safety hazard to boats and commercial shipping on the Detroit River if it collapsed into the water.