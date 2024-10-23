Despite a delay in the concrete pour for the winter loop at LaSalle Landing, the outdoor skating trail is still on track to open in late December.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', Mayor Crystal Meloche says council approved a noise exemption for October to allow for the pour but there has been a delay and the pour will now take place in November, which will extend the exemption.

She says it will be "all hands on deck" for the pour.

"When we do that concrete pour, it has to be done in one consecutive pour," says Meloche. "So that means a normal noise bylaw would kind of not work for us, we'd be going late into the night for some of these things so we want just make the residence in that aware of that."

Meloche says unfortunately the town was unable to line up all of the trades for the October pour.

"It takes so many of the trades to do this pour all at once, so we're working on schedules and we look like we got something worked out for the beginning of November. So that is the plan right now, weather dependant," she says. "We've got all the trades lined up and we can get this pour done beginning in November, hopefully."

Meloche says for the town, the pour is the biggest part of the project.

"All the underground work has been completed, the site stuff afterwards some of those things aren't required to open it so it's the pour that we need to get done," says Meloche. "We have a window to work with the weather and we need to get all the trades organized because there's going to be a lot of hands on deck that day."

The $9-million project includes an outdoor skate trail along with a water feature.

It's located near the Event Centre on Front Road.

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50-million and brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.