The crown is asking a judge to send James Brush, 49, to jail for a year, for two counts of fraud.

When he pleaded guilty in January, Brush admitted to spending $31,392.97 in fraudulent credit card transactions in his former role as Fleet Manager for the Windsor Police Service.

At a sentencing hearing this week, Assistant Crown Attorney Sarah Torelli asked Justice Mikolaj Bazylko for a sentence of one year in jail, three years probation and counselling.

She is also asking Brush be forced to repay the service $30,000 in restitution.

Defence lawyer Shane Miles on the other hand is asking Brush be sentenced to two years less a day on house arrest.

Miles previously confirmed Brush was fired from his civilian position with the police department.

Windsor Police have repeatedly declined to comment on the Brush case.

Brush will be sentenced in April.