No injuries are reported following a fire in a vacant building near the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue.
Windsor fire officials say crews were called out just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
It was a defensive attack for firefighters as flames were seen coming from the roof of the building.
The cause has been listed as undetermined and officials say neighbouring buildings sustained exposure damage.
