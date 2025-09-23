Lawyers for music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs are urging a judge to sentence him early next month to no more than 14 months in prison for his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

The lawyers made their arguments Monday in a written submission to New York federal Judge Arun Subramanian.

He's already rejected bail for Combs, signaling that he believes he must serve more time behind bars despite being exonerated in July of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors, who will submit their recommendations prior to the Oct. 3 sentencing, have already said they'll urge Combs stay imprisoned substantially longer than the four to five years they originally thought.