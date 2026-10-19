Defence seeks to question juror in local murder conviction

An unexpected twist in Windsor Superior court this morning.

49 year old Glen Mayer was scheduled for a sentencing hearing for first-degree murder, but his lawyer instead is asking the judge for what’s called a “judicial inquiry” of a juror.

Julianna Greenspan told the court this morning, juror number four wrote a letter to Mayer at the South West Detention Centre asking to meet face to face to quote “discuss his circumstances”.

In response to an email from Greenspan, the juror said he didn’t have any additional evidence to discuss which the jurors didn’t hear at trial.

Glen Mayer testifies in murder trial

The defence argues however, the written letter, is against the law for what jurors are allowed to do.

The prosecution is arguing there is no reason to assume the jury deliberations were influenced in any way by juror number four’s letter written two months after the conviction.

The judge is expected to rule on the defence application today.

Mayer was convicted by the jury in August for the 2024 killing of 47 year old Tony Bechara.