A former member of Canada's world junior hockey team testifying at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates faced questions today on his interactions with the complainant before the alleged incident.

Court has seen security video from a bar where the complainant first met several players earlier that night. In some clips, Brett Howden, who is not accused in the case, is seen dancing with the complainant, walking to the bar with her, and at one point, patting her on the buttocks.

A defence lawyer representing one of the accused suggested during cross-examination today that Howden minimized his interactions with the woman in speaking with Hockey Canada investigators and police because he was concerned about how it would be interpreted.

Howden disagreed, saying he spoke honestly with investigators and simply could not remember what was shown in the security video.

Howden, who now plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, began testifying by videoconference last Tuesday at the trial of Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

All five of the accused have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.

Howden has testified that he was in the hotel room with several other players for about an hour that night, but does not remember many details of what happened.

Defence lawyers have finished cross-examining him and the trial is expected to hear testimony from a new witness this afternoon.