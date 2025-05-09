A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is expected to face more questions from defence lawyers for the players in court today.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, has been on the stand since last Friday in the trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

All five have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The woman has testified that she was naked and afraid when men she didn't know started coming into the hotel room where she'd just had sex with McLeod in June 2018.

She described going on "autopilot" and feeling like she was watching herself from outside her body as she engaged in sexual acts with the men.

The defence, meanwhile, has suggested the woman asked McLeod to call his friends into the room because she wanted a ``wild night,'' and that she later invited the men to have sex with her.