A movement urging people to boycott Loblaw has been gaining traction online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their grocery money elsewhere in May.

The boycott stems from a Reddit group where people share their frustrations with Loblaw and the other major grocers in Canada.

Emily Johnson, the creator of the group and one of the boycott's organizers, says the primary aim of the boycott is to financially impact the company.



Some Canadians say they've already started to shop elsewhere, though it's easier said than done for people living in areas with few choices.



Loblaw's new president and CEO Per Bank says he knows the company's reputation has suffered since pre-pandemic times.



He says Loblaw has been expanding its discount stores and offering new promotions as customers are increasingly trying to cut costs.

