The deep freeze that is gripping Windsor-Essex will soon come to an end.

An arctic air mass has brought 26 straight days of temperatures at or well below the freezing mark.

Environment Canada is continuing a yellow warning for cold.

Senior Climatologist David Phillips says this cold snap is rare. "We've had 3 days when the temperature was -20. You normally get a temperature below -20 once every two-years in Windsor and the last time you had a temperature as cold as what we've seen in this stretch was back in 2019. So this is not something you see year after year after year."

Phillips says this is the weather story of the winter. "It has been the cold and it's the duration. You can put up with 2-3 days of cold because you know some warm air is coming but when you've got three weeks and counting of all freezing days, that's really tough to take."

According to Phillips, the prolonged cold is the result of a system sitting over Greenland that is restricting air flow. "We're blocked in this system of cold air it's thick like molasses, and it's come down from Siberia and it's just covered the area. We're not getting any of these weather systems that come up from the U.S. that kind of push the cold air away."

The cold snap will come to an end Tuesday when the high is plus 3 Celcius.

Temperatures will remain at the freezing mark for the rest of the week.

-With files from AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg