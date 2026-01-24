The Windsor Police Service is reporting a slight decrease in intimate partner violence cases.

Police say IPV crimes were down 3.4 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024.

Intimate partner violence has been a major driver of crimes against people in Windsor, with the number of incidents spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic across Windsor and Canada.

Chief Jason Crowley said they have been working with Hiatus House and have established a hotline so officers can connect a victim in real time for immediate access to crisis support, safety planning, and shelter options.

Between April 1, 2025, and December 1, 2025, 800 victims were referred to the Hiatus House in cases where charges were laid related to intimate partner violence.

Acting Deputy Chief Ken Cribley said victims always want to feel supported through the process, and that's the stepping-off point when they are connected with Hiatus House.

"From there it carries through Victim Services Windsor-Essex as well as the Victim Witness Assistance program to see it through the court process. As you can imagine, being a victim and feeling vulnerable, it's an intimidating process," he said. "From day one now, with this initiative, we're making victims feel empowered with services available to them."

Acting Deputy Chief Cribley said IPV is a problem everyone is trying to get on top of.

"It's been declared an epidemic in many communities in Ontario," he said. "It's still an issue in Windsor, but we are seeing a slight downward trend, and we're trying to direct resources to the problem with our partners in the community.

Chief Crowley also told Thursday's Windsor Police Services Board meeting that in 2025, 481 people were referred to an early prevention program, in partnership with Family Services, where indicators of IPV were present but did not result in criminal charges.

"19.7 per cent of those clients were connected to internal Family Services supports such as trauma counselling or relationship therapy. 10 per cent were connected to external services, including additional treatment, anger management, and mental health programs," he said. "So, you can see that the programs appear to be working a little bit for us. We're encouraged by what we're seeing. Still, lots to do."

Crowley notes that intimate partner violence will remain a focus for Windsor police in 2026 and that details are being finalized on a new program to address the issue.