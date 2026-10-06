Debate set for Tecumseh election candidates

Candidates running in Tecumseh’s municipal election will have a chance to share their ideas with the public Tuesday night.

The Tecumseh Reporter, in partnership with the town, is hosting an all-candidates debate at the Ciociaro Club.

Editor Matt Weingarden says all candidates will be in attendance except for one.

“We’re offering the public a chance to ask questions and hear where all candidates for mayor, deputy mayor, and council stand on issues that matter most to residents,” says Weingarden.

He believes the debate will be well attended.

“We’re getting a lot of interest and feedback from our readers in Tecumseh,” he says. “We’re getting a lot of questions pertaining to housing issues, future industrial growth and infrastructure, traffic flow, policing, and just general infrastructure within the town.”

Weingarden feels it’s important to hold the event for the public.

“We heard a lot of feedback; they’ve done them in the past,” says Weingarden. “Maybe there hasn’t been much engagement within Tecumseh. So together with the town, we were able to meet that need, I believe.”

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Former AM800 host Patty Handysides will moderate the event.

The municipal election is Monday, October 26.