The death toll from flash floods that raged through central Texas has risen to 82 after searchers found more bodies.

Authorities say many more remain missing, including 10 girls from Camp Mystic, a summer camp wiped out by the flooding early Friday. Searchers now have found 68 bodies in Kerr County where a wall of water came down the Guadalupe River.

Sheriff Larry Leitha says the dead include 28 children.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned Sunday that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could produce more life-threatening flooding.

Some families were allowed to look around the hardest hit camp in the Hill Country on Sunday while nearby crews continued their search.