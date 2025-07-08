The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth weekend has surpassed 100.

The number of deaths reached at least 104 on Monday as a massive search continued for missing people.

Officials say searchers in hard-hit Kerr County have found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children.

The county is home to several summer camps.

Authorities overseeing the search for flood victims say they will wait to address questions about weather warnings and why some summer camps did not evacuate ahead of the flooding.

With additional rain on the way, more flooding still threatens parts of central Texas.