Two Canadian country stars are making their way to Windsor later this year.

Dean Brody and The Reklaws will hit The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on November 20 for an all ages show.

Brody and The Reklaws are joining forces this fall for their co-headlining Hometown Heroes National Tour. This tour will bring the two chart-topping acts to stages across the country.

Last year, Dean Brody and The Reklaws put out their single "Hometown Heroes", which was made after seeing how Canada came together to support the Toronto Blue Jays.

The tour will bring country music across Canada.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.