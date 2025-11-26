TORONTO — Ontario grocers and The Beer Store have reached an agreement-in-principle on alcohol recycling that will allow the retailers to avoid collecting empties at their stores and gives a renewed role to the brewers.

Some grocers had warned they would refuse to accept empties as required starting on January 1st.

That's the same day The Beer Store is allowed to close an unlimited number of locations.

Details are still being worked out, but the broad strokes of the agreement mean that consumers will continue to exchange empties for their deposits at Beer Store locations.

Grocers are footing the bill and the brewers are committing to ensuring there is a point of recycling available within 10 kilometres for the vast majority of the population.

Behind-the-scenes talks between brewers and grocers have been ongoing for months.

The tension over alcoholic container recycling was sparked by an earlier deal the government reached with The Beer Store in order to speed up Premier Doug Ford's plan of expanding alcohol sales to convenience stores and more grocery stores.