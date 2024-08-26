LOS ANGELES - "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Alien: Romulus" and "It Ends With Us" topped the charts again at the box office, outperforming new releases like "Blink Twice" and "The Crow."

The third installment of the ``Deadpool'' franchise brought in $18.3 million, the latest ``Alien'' movie made $16.2 million in its second weekend, and ``It Ends With Us'' earned $11.9 million.



The Walt Disney Co., which owns 20th Century Studios, claimed the top two spots on the charts and saw "Inside Out 2" rank for its 11th consecutive weekend.



"Blink Twice" opened with $7.3 million in fourth place and "The Crow" debuted at $4.6 million in eighth place.

