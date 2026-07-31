Deadline nears on WestJet flight attendants strike threat

Anxious WestJet passengers are watching the labour dispute between the airline and its flight attendants as workers are set to strike or be locked out on Sunday

WestJet travel disruption could begin on Friday Anxious WestJet passengers are watching the labour dispute between the airline and its flight attendants as workers are set to strike or be locked out on Sunday

WestJet and its flight attendants union are continuing their contract talks as the clock ticks closer to a possible strike during the busy summer travel season.

If a deal has not been reached by Sunday morning, either side could begin a work stoppage that would see hundreds of flights cancelled during a long weekend in much of the country.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants at WestJet, triggered a 72-hour countdown that ends on Sunday just after midnight in Calgary, where Canada’s second-largest airline is headquartered.

WestJet responded with a lockout notice on the same time frame.

The company has not disclosed how many flights have been cancelled in anticipation of a strike or lockout, but it is standard practice for airlines to wind down flight schedules ahead of a deadline so that planes and crews are not left scrambling to return.

Travellers flying out from Toronto’s Pearson airport on Friday morning were hopeful their return flights wouldn’t get cancelled as the strike deadline looms.

Callie Adams said she had no issues as she checked in for a flight to Mexico, where she was set to spend a week before returning to Toronto next weekend.

“If we don’t make it, then my work will be hearing from me on Monday morning,” she said.

“Otherwise, hopefully the strike ... hopefully it doesn’t happen, but if it does, then we’ll just play it by ear.”

Gord Garwood, who was set to fly to Vancouver, said he was worried his return flight to Toronto in 10 days may get cancelled.

“I won’t be able to extend (my trip). I’ll definitely be at WestJet’s counter or whatever and ... trying to change it up,” he said.

“They sent out a couple (updates) to me, and it was very informative, and they’re promising that customers always come first, so that’s good.”

Ahead of the potential strike, WestJet has been allowing passengers travelling between July 30 and Aug. 4 to make a one-time change or cancellation with no fees. Ticket holders given notice of a cancellation due to the strike are eligible for refunds.

The strike and lockout notices come during a holiday weekend for much of the country, a time when many people are expected to travel.

Toronto’s Pearson airport said it is expecting a busy day Friday, with 1,085 scheduled flights, including 543 arrivals and 542 departures.

The airport said it’s aware of the 72-hour strike and lockout notices from WestJet and the union representing the cabin crew, and urged travellers to check with the airline for flight information.

WestJet has said it operates more than 600 flights per day, carrying legions of passengers — more than 70,000 on some days.

A shutdown would cost the carrier millions of dollars during the height of summer travel according to experts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.