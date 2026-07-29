Dead crow found in Windsor tests positive for West Nile virus

A dead crow found in Windsor has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says this follows the recent detection of a second West Nile virus-positive mosquito pool in Windsor and Essex.

The health unit says no human cases have been identified in this area, but the positive bird and mosquito pools indicate that the virus is present in the local environment.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of infection is highest during the summer and early fall months when mosquitoes are most active.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not become ill, but those who develop symptoms may experience fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, nausea, or vomiting.

In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological illness, including inflammation of the brain or spinal cord.

Officials at the health unit say people can reduce their risk of the virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses by using insect repellents that contain DEET and wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best, as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Also limit outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; remove any standing water around your property to prevent mosquito breeding; and make sure window and door screens fit and have no holes.

The health unit asks that residents who find a dead bird report it to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781. Do not touch dead birds with bare hands, keep pets away from them, and use gloves or a plastic bag if handling is necessary.