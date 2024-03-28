An exciting day for staff and students at FJ Brennan Catholic High School.

Every year they run something called the Caritas Day of Service, with caritas being a Latin term that refers to charity, kindness and service to others.



School officials say that's a central part of the Brennan experience.



Thursday morning will see students engaged in activities at the school like assembling lunches for the Downtown Mission, making Easter cards for pediatric and palliative patients with Transition to Betterness, and collecting and sorting neighbourhood food donations.



They will also be participating in off-site activities such as visits to seniors' homes, and serving food at community kitchens.



Principal David LaBute says they preach the meaning behind Caritas of service, kindness, responsibility and loving your neighbour everyday.



"So to have a day where you can actually put that into action. Where all of your students, every single one of your students, is involved in some kind of act of charity. It really is something we can develop school spirit on, it makes us proud here, and it's something that students can take pride in themselves on. So it's a great, great day," he said.



Campus minister Rebecca Daoud says everyone who is in the building will be participating in some sort of activity.



"There are certain classes that will be staying. Our community partners, like the Humane Society, have delivered materials to the school so that the students can partake in activities here. But then other organizations have opened their doors to allow students to come in and partake in activities at their location. So there's both going on," she said.



LaBute says this day has been taking place for about 15 to 20 years now.



"I think it was originally put together by our campus minister at the time and our social justice league, so we've kind of continued that tie in. But it has really, really been a great concept and I'm very happy to see this go on for as long as it has."



Some students will also be at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul food hub, located at 4080 North Service Road, Unit 7, where they will be assembling donations for Street Help and sorting food donations.

