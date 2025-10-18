Cole Davis scored at 2:51 of overtime to complete a late comeback as the visiting Windsor Spitfires edged the Sarnia Sting 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia.

Anthony Cristoforo and Ethan Belchetz also scored for the Spitfires (10-1-1-0). Cristoforo's goal came on the power play with 1:15 left in the third period to send the contest into overtime.

Lukas Fischer and Ben Pickell scored for the Sting (3-4-2-0), who led 2-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo kicked out 23 of 25 shots for the Spitfires, while Patrick Quinlan stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Sting

A quick turn around as the Sting visit the WFCU Centre Saturday night.

