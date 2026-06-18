Team Canada captain Alphonso Davies cleared to play, Canada chases first World Cup win versus Qatar

VANCOUVER — Canadian men’s soccer team captain Alphonso Davies has the green light to play in today’s World Cup match against Qatar in Vancouver.

How Davies will be deployed in the match remains to be seen, as the star hasn’t played since May, when he injured his hamstring while playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal.

It’s a huge game for Canada and Qatar because all four countries in Group B have a single point from draws to start the tournament.

Canada claimed its first World Cup point in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

The host Canadians will try for an upgrade in Vancouver and the country’s first World Cup victory.

Canada is 30th and Qatar 49th in FIFA world rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.