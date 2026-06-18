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Team Canada captain Alphonso Davies cleared to play, Canada chases first World Cup win versus Qatar

By
The Canadian Press
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Alphonso Davies cleared to play against Qatar

Alphonso Davies cleared to play against Qatar

Soccer fans gather across Waterloo Region for World Cup matches

Soccer fans gather across Waterloo Region for World Cup matches

Grandfather buys World Cup tickets for grandson as Christmas gift

Grandfather buys World Cup tickets for grandson as Christmas gift

Ghana fans prompt road closures after World Cup victory in Toronto

Ghana fans prompt road closures after World Cup victory in Toronto

Panama fans march through streets of Toronto ahead of game against Ghana

Panama fans march through streets of Toronto ahead of game against Ghana

Updated: 

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VANCOUVER — Canadian men’s soccer team captain Alphonso Davies has the green light to play in today’s World Cup match against Qatar in Vancouver.

How Davies will be deployed in the match remains to be seen, as the star hasn’t played since May, when he injured his hamstring while playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal.

It’s a huge game for Canada and Qatar because all four countries in Group B have a single point from draws to start the tournament.

Canada claimed its first World Cup point in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

The host Canadians will try for an upgrade in Vancouver and the country’s first World Cup victory.

Canada is 30th and Qatar 49th in FIFA world rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.