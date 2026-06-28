Davies cleared for World Cup action as Canada faces South Africa in L.A.

Canada's Alphonso Davies looks on during a FIFA World Cup training session, in Vancouver, on Friday, June 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Canada's Alphonso Davies looks on during a FIFA World Cup training session, in Vancouver, on Friday, June 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Head coach Jesse Marsch says Canada captain Alphonso Davies is ready to play in the FIFA World Cup.

Marsch spoke to reporters at a press conference on Saturday ahead of Canada’s round-of-32 knockout game against South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 25-year-old star left back has not played since early May when he suffered a hamstring injury playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal.

Davies joined the national squad in Edmonton at the end of May and, working with a personal trainer, followed return-to-play protocols before joining his teammates in full training.

He was not available when Canada opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, but was on the bench for the country’s 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver on June 18.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch initially said he expected Davies to play in the country’s group-stage finale against Switzerland in Vancouver last Wednesday, but did not bring him off the bench and later said he used the talent as a “decoy” to disrupt the Swiss, who ultimately won the game 2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2026.