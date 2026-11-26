GRAPHIC: A Tilbury mother blamed her son as a murder trial wrapped up in Chatham. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske has the details.

GRAPHIC: Mother blames son in murder trial GRAPHIC: A Tilbury mother blamed her son as a murder trial wrapped up in Chatham. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske has the details.

A Tilbury mother is blaming her son in a murder trial in Chatham.

Warning: Contains graphic content

Closing arguments were held Wednesday in Chatham Superior court in the case of Kimberly Price, 55.

Price’s lawyer argued it was her son, David Trealout, now 36, who carried out the murder of Henry Neudorf.

The autopsy revealed the 55-year-old died from blunt force trauma injuries after he was repeatedly struck in the head by a cast iron frying pan.

“Kimberly Price did not coax David into his murderous act,” Ari Goldkind argued to Justice Bruce Thomas.

Four witnesses at trial – including Trealout – told the court Price orchestrated the plan to ambush Neudorf when he returned home, and she created a signal for when her son should attack.

Trealout himself also told the judge his mother put a bag over Neudorf’s face, and she pulled tight on a scarf around his neck.

“The court must consider how manifestly unreliable the witnesses are,” Goldkind argued.

Goldkind noted some of the evidence of the three other people in the house at the time of the murder, changed over time or it wasn’t the same at trial.

Darin Noland, for instance, told the court he was too scared to intervene and save Neudorf’s life, so he helped them dispose of his body.

“He minimized his own role, while giving enough just to be believable,” Goldkind concluded.

“I disbelieve Mr. Noland,” Justice Thomas concluded, noting that a man in his 50’s with a military background and decades as a transport truck driver couldn’t do or say anything to stop the murder from happening.

Trealouts’ evidence ‘dangerous’

The court learned Trealout has cognitive delays and a host of mental health issues which made him volatile and chaotic in the decades before the murder.

In fact, the day before Neudorf’s death, Price called police when Trealout threatened to kill Neudorf with a broken wine bottle.

Goldkind asked the judge to consider if Price really wanted Neudorf killed, why did she stop Trealout the day before the actual murder.

During the trial, and after two days in the witness box testifying against his mother, Trealout concluded that he didn’t realize his mother was on trial for murder and that she might be sent to prison.

“How do I reconcile everything he said,” Justice Bruce Thomas wondered aloud Wednesday. “David’s evidence is very dangerous.”

Trealout also repeatedly asked to hug his mother, telling the court he would do anything to protect her.

‘Not a passive observer’

Assistant Crown Attorney Melanie Nancekievill called Price’s actions “a scheme” to murder Henry Neudorf “through an ambush”.

“The evidence places Ms. Price at the centre of the plan,” Nancekievill said.

The crown theory is Price is a “principle” in the offence because she devised not one but two plans for killing Neudorf, created an elaborate excuse for Neudorf to use the front door and told her son to wait in the garage with the frying pan until the sound of the front door opening.

The prosecution also says she put duct tape on the soles of everyone’s shoes to conceal footprints outside and she told everyone to change their clothes after the murder.

“Ms. Price was not a passive observer, caught in a crisis.” Nancekievill argued, saying Price was “actively involved in the final act”.

“(Price) either put the bag or she instructed David Trealout on how to it,” the crown alleges.

While the main cause of death was blunt force trauma, the pathologist couldn’t rule out suffocation or drowning as other possible contributors to death.

Nancekievill accused Price of “blame shifting”.

“Her conduct was not remote or trivial,” Nancekivill said.

Justice Bruce Thomas said late Wednesday he will have his decision ready in early 2027.