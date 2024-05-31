Seven new villages will be added to this year's Carrousel of the Nations in Windsor-Essex.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor-Essex announced details for this year's event on Thursday at Devonshire Mall.



Now in its 49th year, officials say the award-winning Carrousel of the Nations is a cornerstone of the region's summer festival season as the only ethnic and multicultural festival in the area.



The event offers residents and visitors the chance to experience a wide array of cultures and traditions that they may otherwise never encounter, and this year will see a total of 30 villages with different cultures and traditions showcased.



The MCC coordinates the efforts of individual ethnic communities in an effort to help educate and entertain countless attendees while celebrating diversity.



The 2024 Carrousel of the Nations Villages:



1. Bavarian Village 16. Korean Village

2. Canadian Village (NEW) 17. Lebanese Village - Leamington

3. Caribbean Village 18. Macedonian Village

4. Chinese Village 19. Mexican Village - Windsor

5. Croatian Village (NEW) 20. Mexican Village - Leam. (NEW)

6. Dutch Village (NEW) 21. Middle Eastern Village (NEW)

7. Filipino Village 22. Nigerian Village

8. German Village - Windsor 23. Persian Village (NEW)

9. German Village - Leamington 24. Polish Village

10. Ghanaian Village 25. Polish Beach Village

11. Greek Village 26. Portuguese Leamington (NEW)

12. Hungarian Village 27. Scottish Village

13. Indian Village 28. Serbian Gracanica Village

14. Italian Village - Windsor 29. Serbian St. Dimitrije Village

15. Italian Village - Leamington 30. Slovak Village

Carrousel Co Chair Manny Paiva says this is the biggest carrousel that they've ever had in their 49 year history and villages will once again be spread out throughout Windsor and Essex County.



"The very traditional popular villages like the Greek village, the Polish village, the Hungarian village, the German village, the Italian village, the Bavarian village. And then we have new villages this year like the Portuguese village in Leamington or the Dutch village at the Grove in Kingsville," he said.



Paiva says they're really excited about this year's event not just because of the large amount of villages, but it's an opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate one another.



"Where we can enjoy the cultural performances, the delicious food, the camaraderie that we have in our community. The place where we can enjoy one another, build bridges, build friendships, and create a more welcoming community. This is what the Carrousel of Nations is all about."



He says carrousel is one of those events that draws people back every year because there really is something for everyone.



"For people who are taking it in again year after year after year, and for the new people who experienced carousel for the very first time, everyone was talking about how fantastic it was. From the food, to the drink, to the friendship, to the performances. I can't wait to see them experience that again this year," Paiva said.



The festival will take place over two weekends: Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16, and Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

