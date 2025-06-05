A date has been set to demolish the former Boblo Island Dock in Amherstburg.

The town has received word the contractor selected to do the work plans to mobilize to the site on June 23, 2025.

It's expected the work will be completed within seven days.

In September 2024, the town received word that the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans had secured funding to remove the dock and move forward with the tending process.

The DFO owns the dock on the Detroit River along Front Road South, which has fallen into a state of disrepair and is in danger of collapsing into the river.

The town has been asking the federal government since 2016 to take action to remove the structure, citing its condition and the potential safety hazard to boats and commercial shipping on the Detroit River if it collapsed into the water.

Councillor Molly Allaire says the fight from everyone on council and administration has been huge in making this happen.

"I'm very happy we had a very mild winter because I was very concerned about it not being done until now. If this past winter was bad, the ice would have just taken it away, is my theory. Luckily it all worked out, and it will be done soon," she says.

Allaire says it's nostalgic, but it's time to say goodbye.

"I even went to Boblo as a kid, and I still remember it. My husband worked there for three summers. It has a lot of history in our town for sure, but I think it's more about safety and environmental concerns," she says.

The Boblo Island dock once served ferry passenger service heading to and from the former Boblo Island amusement park.