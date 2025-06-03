The date for the inquest into the death of a man in a Windsor jail has been set.

It was announced that the inquest into the death of Joseph Gratton will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 9.

Gratton died on October 30, 2019, while in custody at the Southwest Detention Centre. He was 31-years-old.

An inquest is a public hearing conducted by a coroner before a jury of five community members and will examine the circumstances surrounding Gratton's death.

At the time, CTV Windsor had reported that Gratton was facing charges of robbery and assault with a weapon when he died of a suspected drug overdose. A second inmate was also taken to hospital from a drug overdose.

It remains unclear how the drugs got into the jail.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the Regional Supervising Coroner, will examine the circumstances surrounding Gratton's death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference and members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live. A link can be found by clicking here.