A date has officially been set for the inquest into the death of Nathaniel Krug.

It will take start at 9:30 a.m. on Sept.15. The presiding officer will be Dr. David Eden with Phillip Tsui as the inquest counsel.

Krug died in hospital on March 10, 2021, at the age of 21. He was transferred from the Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.

The inquest will analyze the death and provide recommendations to prevent more deaths in the future.

He was facing charges for attempted murder and possession of a firearm dangerous to public peace.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein