A call for traffic calming measures to address speeding complaints in one subdivision in Amherstburg is unlikely to move forward.

A staff report going to the Monday, May 11 meeting of town council indicates the road segments in the Kingsbridge Subdivision that were reviewed through the Town Traffic Calming Guideline do not meet the required threshold to proceed with implementing traffic-calming measures.

Concerns were raised following what's described as a severe accident at the intersection of Welsh Avenue and Lavers Crescent on April 19, 2025.

According to the report going to council, Windsor Police Service confirmed the incident was caused by distracted driving, and speed was not identified as a contributing factor.

The report notes that based on a review of collision data, speed studies, and enforcement outcomes, Windsor Police have advised that the Kingsbridge subdivision does not exhibit significant traffic concerns.

Councillor Molly Allaire says she knows a lot of residents might be upset that the report will just be received with no direction to move forward.

"That's administration's idea at the moment, and I mean, any councillor can put any suggestion forward. A real good thing that we've created as a town: we have a policy in place where unless an area or those concerns don't meet that standard, we don't change it," she says.

Allaire says the policy has a base level of what's expected.

"That doesn't mean that we can increase police force and start managing the area a bit better to make sure it stays in focus. To be honest, they looked at it from all different levels, and I think it's really good that we have that policy to make a better-sounded decision," she says.

The report also says that while there was some excessive speed data collected, the majority of drivers in the Kingsbridge Subdivision are adhering to the speed limit.

Based on the traffic data, the 85th percentile ranged from 51 km/h to 60 km/h. Residents and drivers should be reminded that subdivisions are home to families with young children. Drivers should reduce their speed and not be distracted to keep the community safe.

Allaire says the report looked at the issue from all different levels.

"The problem is that everyone is excited to get somewhere, and speeding is never an issue until it is. It's unfortunate, and to be honest, I just wish people would slow down and pay attention. We need to get back to the grassroots of paying attention to what we're doing," she says.

Amherstburg Council meets Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 271 Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg.