Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have unveiled a proposed route for a new west-east crude oil pipeline that would run from Alberta to Ontario.

The Northern Shield Energy Corridor would carry oil about 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to Sarnia, Ont., where it would connect with Ontario’s refining belt.

The project is being pitched as a way to strengthen Canadian energy security, reduce reliance on foreign markets, create jobs and open new markets for Canadian oil.

The proposed pipeline would move about 500,000 barrels of oil per day for domestic use and export, with the potential to expand to 800,000 barrels per day.

The route would remain entirely within Canada and would be built using Canadian steel.

Ontario says it is also exploring possible pipeline extensions to new and existing ports, including an option that would allow Manitoba and the Manitoba-Crown Indigenous Corporation to study a possible extension to the Port of Churchill.

Danielle Smith, Doug Ford announce proposed cross-Canada oil pipeline corridor Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have unveiled a proposed route for a new west-east crude oil pipeline that would run from Alberta to Ontario. (Supplied)

“By connecting Alberta’s energy with Canadian refineries and markets, we can create jobs, grow our economy and make better use of the world-class resources we already have,” Smith said in a news release.

“Alberta is committed to working with provincial and federal partners to turn this opportunity into reality. A new west-east pipeline will connect Canadian energy with Canadian consumers while laying the foundation for future growth.”

Ford says the project is aimed at protecting workers and building a more secure Canadian economy.

“Our plan to build the Northern Shield Energy Corridor is a plan to protect workers in Ontario, Alberta and every part of the country,” he said.

“We’re going to keep working to build a more secure, united and resilient Canadian economy, so we can keep Canadian workers on the job, make life more affordable for Canadian families and help get Canadian energy to new markets across the country and around the world.”

Danielle Smith, Doug Ford Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford swap belt buckles after announcing the Northern Shield pipeline proposal in Calgary, Monday, July 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The proposal stems from a memorandum of understanding between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan focused on new energy and trade infrastructure.

Ontario says a feasibility study is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The province also says it has started its duty to consult with Indigenous partners and communities.