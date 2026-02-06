Police in London, Ont., say the case of four people arrested last month after hazardous chemicals were found in a home near Western University is not being treated as a terrorism investigation.

Police remain tight-lipped on details about the chemicals and firearms seized in the case, but Det. Supt. Sean Travis confirmed at a press conference today that all four accused were or currently are Western University students.

The accused — Jerry Tong, Zekun Wang, Fei Han and Feiyang Ji — were arrested following a report of a trespasser on the university's campus.

They now face charges related to possession of firearms and explosives after police executed search warrants at three residences in London, Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

London police say they are aware of — but can't comment on — a YouTube video posted by an account with the same name as Tong that appears to show him and two of the other accused working to develop a truck-mounted anti-drone system.

While the video is part of the current investigation, London police Deputy Chief Paul Bastien says charges laid against the accused for alleged manufacturing of firearms do not relate to the device in the video.