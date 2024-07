Damage is set at $75,000 following a residential fire in Windsor.

Crews from Windsor Fire and Rescue were called around 12 p.m. Thursday to a residential site at 274 Giles Blvd. West.

Windsor Fire and Rescue and Windsor Police Service investigators have completed the fire investigation at the building.

A cause has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asking to contact Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 with any information on the fire.