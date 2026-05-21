Damage set at $25,000 following fire at former Nemak Plant

The investigation into a fire at the former Nemak plant in Windsor is complete.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning in the 4600 block of GN Booth Drive near Ojibway Parkway. The blaze was put out within a few hours.

Windsor Fire and Rescue provided an update Thursday evening and stated that damages to stored auto parts and building services is estimated at approximately $25,000.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation - two at the scene, and one was transported to hospital.

The individual who was transported to hospital was treated and released.

Hot works has been identified as the cause of the fire.