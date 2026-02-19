Damage is pegged at $200,000 following a house fire in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Tuesday evening around 5:15 p.m. in the area of West Street and Lorne Avenue in Chatham.

Fire crews from Stations 1 and 2 arrived within minutes to find the blaze at a single family raised ranch home.

Flames were visible at the back side of the home, with fire extending into the attic.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack and completed searches of the home, and were able to quickly put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.