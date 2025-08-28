Damage is estimated at over $250,000 following a fire in downtown Windsor.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to a fire on Chatham Street in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Goyeau Street.

Multiple fire vehicles were called to the scene of the fire in a two-story commercial building and would stay there until almost 4 p.m.

Hydro was also shut down for several nearby buildings, but as of 4 p.m., ENWIN was working to restore the power.

Members of the Windsor Police Arson Squad were also requested to assist at the scene by the fire investigator looking into the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-969-5210 Ext. 2111.