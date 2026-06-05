Damage estimated at $750,000 after a fire that damaged two homes in Windsor

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews attend a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Labadie Road near Seminole Street in Windsor.

Damage is pegged at over $750,000 following a fire that damaged two homes in Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Labadie Road near Seminole Street, not far from the Ford Test Track.

Fire officials say a fire at one home caused an estimated $500,000 in damage while a nearby home suffered $250,000 in exposure damage.

In all, four people have been displaced between the two homes.

The fire started on the exterior in the rear of the house.

Officials say smoking materials and a propane heater found in the area of origin are making it difficult to determine the ignition source.