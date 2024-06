Damage is estimated at $400,000 following a house fire in Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Campbell Avenue, near College Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Smoke was coming out of a window in the two-storey home.

Fire officials report that no one was injured, but one person has been displaced.

The Windsor Police Service is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire.