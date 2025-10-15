The damage estimate for a suspicious fire in Windsor has gone up.

Windsor fire originally said the damage estimate was $175,000 but now says the damage estimate to the structure and contents is $350,000.

The fire broke out Monday morning around 10 in the 2900-block of Tecumseh Road East near Alexis Road.

As AM800 news reported on Tuesday, Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the fire.

Police said investigators found a fire accelerant at the scene, leading them to treat the incident as suspicious.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged man with a large build and slightly above-average height.

At the time, the man was wearing dark clothing, including a jacket, pants, and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.