A cyclist has died following a collision in east Windsor on Sunday.

At 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the corner of Lauzon Road and Edgar Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision.



Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Lauzon collided with a cyclist travelling westbound from Edgar to Lauzon.



The cyclist was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.



The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.



Police say no charges have been laid at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645.



They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

