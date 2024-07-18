A cyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews were called to Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township, between Drury Line and Fourteenth Line Tuesday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a cyclist.



According to police, a group of four cyclists were riding single file, when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of the bike.



Police say a 71-year-old woman from New York fell and sustained serious injury.



She was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment and was then airlifted to a London hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.



Officers with the traffic unit are investigating the crash.



Anyone with information is asked to call police.

