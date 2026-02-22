A cyclist was left with critical injuries following a collision on Saturday night.

Windsor police say a motorist collided with a man on a bicycle in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East near Howard Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The 28-year-old bicyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Tecumseh were closed between Howard and Highland Avenue for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Service traffic reconstruction unit conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the traffic reconstruction unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.