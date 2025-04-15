A cyclist is facing 10 charges after a road rage incident early Tuesday morning.

Windsor police say shortly after 1:00 a.m., four people in a sedan were driving westbound on Riverside Drive when an argument occurred between them and a cyclist attempting to cross the street.

The cyclist reportedly followed the vehicle to a residence in the 100 block of Curry Avenue and three vehicles belonging to the complainants were damaged.

When confronted by the vehicle owners, the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and threatened them before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a suspect was located and arrested a short time later in the 1900 block of Lens Avenue.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of uttering death threats, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.