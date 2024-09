A cyclist has been charged after a collision with a vehicle at a busy Windsor intersection.

Police were called to Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th.



The person on the bike was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



There's no word on the driver of the minivan involved or if that person was hurt.



Police now say the cyclist has been charged with failing to stop at a red light under the Highway Traffic Act.