The end of the road for curling at at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Members of the Future of Curling Windsor-Essex Committee and volunteers from the Roseland curling community are hosting a final year-end bonspiel at the club on Saturday, April 13.



With the City of Windsor voting to remove curling from Roseland to make way for development, this will be the last curling event to happen at the club before demolition takes place.



Curlers, non-curlers and community members are invited to celebrate and send it off in the right way.



A bagpiper will pipe the curlers on for the second draw and certain people have been hand selected to throw the last rocks at Roseland.



Those participating in the bonspiel will arrive in the morning and will play two draws in teams made up from members of all six Roseland leagues.



Future of Curling Windsor-Essex Committee member Terry Fink says Saturday will be a day to reminisce on the past and look ahead to the future when they move to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex in the fall.



"We're inviting people to come and be part of the bonspiel going on but also to throw one of the last rocks at the curling rink. It's a sad goodbye to Roseland because the curling club has been there for a long time and it's part of the fabric of the Roseland community," he said.



Fink says despite the way the process played itself out, they are all looking forward to the future at Capri.



Saturday will be a chance to reflect on the history of Roseland as a place to gather, not just for curlers but other members of the local community, and Fink is hoping to see lots of people turn out.



"Certainly it played an active role in our community and that neighbourhood. Not only in curling but in the number of special events that went on at the golf and curling facility. And a lot of personal and family celebrations took place. It gives everybody an opportunity to say goodbye to a building, but also the experiences that they had at the Roseland curling club."



In discussions with people along the way, both curlers and just community members, Fink says a lot of people feel this is a real loss to the community.



"I hope people come out and maybe just do a walk through down memory lane. And if they so be it want to throw one of the last rocks at Roseland, it's a great opportunity to do so before the lights go out," he said.



People who are not curling are invited to join the festivities any time after 12:30 p.m. and the entire event is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.



In terms of the future for curling, Fink says they're working very diligently with members of administration at the City of Windsor to make sure that all of the curling features are going to be present when they start up at Capri in late September.

