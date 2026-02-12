Windsor Regional Hospital is getting just over $1 million from the provincial government.

The province is investing $1.08 million to expand Computed Tomography (CT) scan hours at the hospital.

Windsor-Tecumseh Progressive Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie made the announcement Thursday morning and says the money will be used to increase CT scan availability, including extended hours.

He says the increase in hours will help with wait times and will support faster diagnoses for patients across the region.

"This additional capacity will allow more procedures to be done and mean that a patient will get diagnosed much, much quicker because that wait for the diagnosis will be less," he says.

Dowie says he's really happy to see the hospital getting additional funding and says the funding will help address the backlog.

"It means less worry, less agony, and wondering what comes next because we will have answers for patients, and they'll be able to get their journey to treatment and recovery underway faster," says Dowie.

He says the funding is additional funding for the hospital that's over and above what was previously available to the hospital.

"It builds on funding from last year too for additional capacity outside of the hospital," he says. "There were a number of facilities that were announced to be providing a new diagnostic service. So we're bolstering what we have at the hospital and also building facilities in the community as well."

The funding is part of the government's province-wide commitment of up to $81 million in one-time funding to support 324,000 additional CT scan hours at 86 hospitals across Ontario.

In a release, Windsor Regional Hospital's Chief Nursing Executive and VP of Diagnostic Imaging Nicole Krywionek says, "The hospital is grateful for the province’s continued investment in diagnostic imaging."

She says, "Our teams have been working hard to meet the growing needs of our community, and this funding helps sustain extended CT hours. We remain committed to ensuring patients across Windsor–Essex continue to receive timely access to high-quality CT services."