A unanimous decision to reinstate the Sports Academies program at Csc Providence.

The board of trustees met Monday evening, and a large group of parents, kids, and teachers were in attendance to see the outcome of a notice of motion looking to keep the program.

The notice of motion was in two parts, one asking that the Sports Academies program be reinstated for the next two years, and another motion to develop a plan to bring registration up in future years - which were both passed unanimously.

The Sports Academies program was cut in early April despite the fact that a number of students were already registered for the 2025-26 school year. A number of parents were frustrated by the decision, and attended as delegates during the meeting on Monday.

The board had stated that declining enrolment over the last five years and an increase in cost pressures was the reasoning for the cut. However, during the meeting it was stated that there was no consultation prior to the decision to cancel the program.

Erika Vigneau's daughter was enrolled to play in this program next year. She says she was over the moon seeing how the board voted.

"I just kept counting the yeses, the yeses, and they just kept coming. It was a unanimous vote, and they referred to our speeches, and the kids speeches, and everyone just came out and said what they had to say, and in the end the right decision was made and we're very, very happy about it."

Natalie Vigneau is enrolled to play hockey in this program at E.J. Lajeunesse next year and says she's happy she'll be able to stick with her friends.

"Very happy, it was fun to see my friends be able to go too. So excited for them too!"

Board Chair Robert Demers says paying to keep the program will be a challenge on the budget.

"There are no new monies to fund these programs, so we are going to have to look at other areas. There will have to be cuts at some other areas because we're already in a deficit position, we have to balance our books by next year I believe is the year. So we're going to have to do some serious studying of the budget and see where we can find these monies."

He says where the sports will be played will need to be discussed.

"We'll have to look at other options, Central Park is what we've used in the past, our contract with them is finished. So, now we'll have to look at whether we can still renew something there, or look at other arenas that are in the Windsor area."

Demers says this is the first time they have had delegates attend the meeting in the 15 years he's been on the board.

He adds that those who were already registered will remain enrolled in the program, and that those who want to register will still have the opportunity to do so.

This program allows students in Grade 7 and 8 to focus on developing athletic talent through structured training, education, and support services. This program was offered for hockey, dance, and soccer at both Lajeunesse and L'Essor.