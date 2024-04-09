Csc Providence has announced a new Superintendent of Education.

Nicole Larocque has been appointed to the role at Conseil scolaire catholique Providence.

Larocque has nearly 25 years of experience in the education sector, all with Csc Providence, including more than 15 years as a principal.

Throughout her career she has worked with various stakeholders in the education sector, at both regional and provincial levels.

In terms of education, she holds a Bachelor of Arts with major in French Literature and a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, both from the University of Windsor.

In her new role, Larocque will oversee the implementation of the kindergarten to Grade 6 Student Success Plan, along with school supervision. Additionally, she will be responsible for implementing the Action Plan for Success in Mathematics.

She will assume the position of Superintendent of Education starting on April 29.

The Csc Providence provides education to nearly 9,500 students across 23 elementary schools and 8 secondary schools.