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Canada’s telecommunications regulator has determined the Big Three providers violated its rules banning so-called junk fees and is ordering the companies to remove those charges by Dec. 27.

The CRTC issued a ruling Friday saying that carriers violated its prohibition on charging a fee for providing and setting up cellphones when signing up for a service plan.

If the companies don’t comply by the new deadline, they could face monetary penalties of up to $10 million while relevant managers could be penalized up to $25,000.

The CRTC launched a review in June, requiring Bell Canada, Telus Corp. and Rogers Communications Inc. to demonstrate certain fees did not contravene its policy.

Bell introduced a $40 device handling fee in May, which applies when customers purchase a device along with their wireless service plan. Then came Telus’ $15 fee for customers switching to a new SIM card, with an additional $10 shipping charge applicable in some cases.

The commission also accused Rogers of charging customers a new $40 device setup fee, a $25 shipping charge and an unspecified SIM card fee. However, Rogers said the shipping and SIM fees were not new, and that the latter is only charged when a customer replaces a lost or damaged SIM, rather than at activation.

The new regulations came into effect June 12, prohibiting activation, modification and cancellation fees to make it easier for customers to switch internet and cellphone plans without having to worry about unexpected costs.

At the time, the CRTC warned each of the companies over their recently introduced fees, saying the charges did not appear to qualify for an exemption to the new policy meant for optional services or equipment customers choose to purchase.

The CRTC said Friday that Bell’s device-handling fee and Telus’ practice of charging a SIM and e-SIM provisioning fee violated its ban.

It also said Rogers was in violation for its practice of charging a setup fee to all customers who purchase a device in store at the same time as activating a new wireless service plan, regardless of whether they request or receive additional services.

However, the commission determined some of the fees in question did comply with the rules. Those include Rogers’ fees “for truly optional services that its customers explicitly choose to purchase,” Rogers’ hardware shipping fee, as well as the SIM replacement fees being charged by Rogers and Telus that are unrelated to activation or modification of wireless plans.

The CRTC encouraged Rogers to consider whether a hardware shipping fee “is truly optional for customers for whom in-store pickup is not a viable option,” such as those with accessibility needs or people living in rural or remote areas.

Sheehan Carter, the CRTC’s acting vice-president of consumer, analytics and strategy, said monetary penalties are on the table if the companies don’t comply with the ruling within 30 days.

“The commission will be watching very closely to make sure they do so, and if they don’t, we’ll be ready to start enforcement action immediately, which could very well include an administrative monetary penalty,” he said.

“Part of our purpose in issuing this decision today ... is to give a bit more guidance, a bit more information about how we’re applying the test that we set out in June this year, with the expectation that companies, now that they better understand how the test is applied, will not be charging these types of fees in the future.”

Last month, Rogers chief financial officer Glenn Brandt said the company is taking a hit from the fee ban.

Brandt told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the purpose of those setup fees was “to offset costs” of onboarding new customers, and that Rogers is now trying to find new ways to recover some of those costs.

Asked if the CRTC’s decision could prompt telecoms to download more costs onto consumers, Carter said the regulator wants to ensure “consumers are not paying fees that they shouldn’t be paying.”

“In this case, there are certain fees that Rogers is charging that we have deemed are prohibited and others that are not, so it would be a mixed bag for Rogers and we’ll have to see how they react from there.”

Meanwhile, the CRTC issued a separate ruling Friday determining that Bell violated consumer protection measures by locking cellphones for up to 60 days following their purchase.

While Bell argued that practice was necessary to address an increase in crime and fraud, the commission decided it went against regulations contained in the Wireless Code and thus violated the Telecommunications Act.

The regulations set out that all cellphones provided to customers must be unlocked, meaning they can be used on the networks of any cellphone service provider.

“We simply didn’t receive any evidence that was convincing to the commission that this particular initiative would be the secret remedy, the secret sauce to deal with their fraud issues,” said Carter.

The CRTC said it is of the preliminary view that a $10 million administrative penalty may be appropriate. Those interested in weighing in on the potential penalty can submit comments by Jan. 15, while Bell has until Jan. 22 to file a response.

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Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.