LONDON — Prosecutors have wrapped up their case at the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team and one of the accused players is now testifying in his defence.

Carter Hart is on the stand this morning in a London, Ont., courtroom.

The lawyer for Michael McLeod, another accused hockey player, says he isn't calling any witnesses.

Hart, McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter with a woman that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.